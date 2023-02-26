2/26/23 WWE house show results from Rockford, IL
– Lights Out Street Fight : Bray Wyatt d LA Knight
– Becky Lynch d Bayley via pinfall.
– Jimmy and Jey Uso / Solo Sikoa defeated Braun Strowman / Sheamus / Drew Mc Intyre : Jey pinned Sheamus with a quick roll-up.
– Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor with the Cross-Rhodes. After the match, the OC enter the ring and Cody joins the group, throwing up the Too Sweet Hand Sign.
– Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Tegan Nox and Natalya
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sonya DeVille / Liv Morgan / Zoey Stark
– WWE U.S.Title: Austin Theory (c) defeated Seth Rollins
