2/25/23 WWE house show results from Champaign, IL
– Becky Lynch defeated Bayley
– The OC : Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson d The Judgment Day: Dominick Mysterio and Damian Priest
– Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Tegan Nox and Natalya
– Jimmy and Jey Uso / Solo Sikoa defeated Drew McIntyre / Sheamus / Braun Strowman
– Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor. After the match, the OC joins Rhodes in the ring.
@CodyRhodes rejoins The Bullet Club during WWE Live Event 2/25/23
— Vlog Warrior Matt Kempke (@realmattkempke) February 26, 2023
– Lights Out / Street Fight : Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sonya DeVille / Liv Morgan / Zoey Stark
– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) d Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins teamed up with kids to fight Austin Theory at #WWEChampaign!
🎥:@BrockLesnarGuy pic.twitter.com/u7a4g6QSop
— Seth Rollins Fanpage (@WWERollinsArmy_) February 26, 2023
S T O M P! #WWEChampaign #SethRollins #SFNR #ROLLINSFOREVER #TeamRollins
🎥: @SaltyThaRuler pic.twitter.com/nqBHTqFWBW
— Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) February 26, 2023
