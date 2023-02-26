2/25/23 WWE house show results from Champaign, IL

– Becky Lynch defeated Bayley

– The OC : Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson d The Judgment Day: Dominick Mysterio and Damian Priest

– Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Tegan Nox and Natalya

– Jimmy and Jey Uso / Solo Sikoa defeated Drew McIntyre / Sheamus / Braun Strowman

– Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor. After the match, the OC joins Rhodes in the ring.

– Lights Out / Street Fight : Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sonya DeVille / Liv Morgan / Zoey Stark

– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) d Seth Rollins

