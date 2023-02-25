Tony Khan wins Wrestling Observer’s booker of the year award

Tony Khan wins The Observer Newsletter Award for Booker of the Year.

Congratulations to @AEW Owner, CEO and GM @TonyKhan on winning @WONF4W’s Best Booker Award for the third consecutive year (2020, 2021, 2022)

and

Promoter of the Year Award for the fourth consecutive year (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), as voted by Wrestling Observer Newsletter readers! pic.twitter.com/Tn39imMfPj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2023