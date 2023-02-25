Tony Khan wins Wrestling Observer’s booker of the year award
Tony Khan wins The Observer Newsletter Award for Booker of the Year.
Congratulations to @AEW Owner, CEO and GM @TonyKhan on winning @WONF4W’s Best Booker Award for the third consecutive year (2020, 2021, 2022)
and
Promoter of the Year Award for the fourth consecutive year (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), as voted by Wrestling Observer Newsletter readers! pic.twitter.com/Tn39imMfPj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2023
#AEW has been voted as @WONF4W's 2022
• Promotion of the Year (3-time)
• Best Weekly TV Show: #AEWDynamite (4-time)
• Best Major Wrestling Show: AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door pic.twitter.com/DlHVJHi3Vm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2023
I seriously don’t know who comes off like a bigger tool here, Meltzer or Khan.