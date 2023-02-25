ROH television tapings this weekend at Universal Studios

Ring of Honor begins tapings for their new weekly TV series today at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Tapings will be held at Soundstage 19 later tonight and they will also be taping additional episodes tomorrow night.

The new episodes, which will air on Ring of Honor’s HonorClub streaming service only, will start on March 2.

AEW will also make use of Soundstage 19 to film episodes of AEW Dark tomorrow. Those tapings start at 1PM and will go on for three hours before the evening tapings of ROH.

If anyone wants to attend these tapings they can purchase tickets from AEWTix.com starting at $20, or $30 for the ROH two-day tapings, or $45 for both ROH tapings and Dark as well.