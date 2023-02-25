Ric Flair says he’d be open to a managerial role

During a recent edition of his To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked if he’d be interested in taking a manager role in AEW or WWE. Flair said he would take the role, but he doesn’t think WWE or AEW would give him the offer.

The former World Champion stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Absolutely for AEW or WWE, but they won’t.” He continued when co-host Conrad Thompson asked him why, “Because I’m too good at what I do, even at my age. I’m not talking about being a producer, not being a writer. I don’t mean that. I’m talking about (if) they give me a microphone and they let me have at it. I mean, you tell me.”

Flair requested his release from WWE in August 2021. He previously managed Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair during his more recent WWE run.