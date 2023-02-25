Raquel Rodriguez eyes a shot at Bianca Belair

Raquel Rodriguez spoke with Love Wrestling about a wide range of topics.

During it, she discussed the possibility of squaring off with the reigning WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

“That would be one of my dream matches,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve yet to have a moment where I’ve been able to step into a ring with Bianca across from me as my sole opponent. So, this would definitely be a first for both of us, and who wouldn’t love a powerhouse verse powerhouse match?”

“I know I’m one of the newer girls on the block here, but trust me, I’m ready to go and I’m ready for whatever they’re willing to throw at me,” she said.