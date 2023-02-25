Over night viewership for 2/24 WWE Smackdown

– SpoilerTV has the overnight preliminary numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on the FOX Network. Last night’s show averaged 2.303 million viewers. That’s based on 2.306 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.300 million viewers for Hour 2.

The average viewing audience increased compared to the preliminary number for last week. Last week’s show drew an average audience of 2.254 million viewers in the overnight prelims. For comparison, the final audience for last week was 2.383 million viewers for the Elimination Chamber go-home episode.

Ratings increased in the P18-49 key demo as well. WWE SmackDown averaged 0.60 in the ratings. That was up from the average 0.50 rating for last week’s show. For comparison, the final rating for last week was 0.58, so the overnight finished higher than the final.

SmackDown finished first in the ratings for primetime broadcast programming. SWAT on CBS topped the viewership for Friday night with 4.529 million viewers.

