Notes on Mercedes Moné and Dax Harwood

Feb 25, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Mercedes Moné is currently set to face 20 year old prodigy AZM at NJPW’s Sakura Genesis on April 8. For the April 23rd Stardom show in Yokohama Arena the plan is Mercedes Moné vs. Mayu Iwatani, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dax Harwood appears to take offense at AEW not yet posting congratulations to FTR for their WON Award Wins.

Dax posted a screenshot of every other congratulatory tweet with a final one hinting at his upcoming contract expiration in April.

