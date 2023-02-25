Ladder match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match booked for Dynamite next week!
It's official@KomandercrMX will debut in AEW this Wednesday on TBS on the last Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on the Road to Revolution, fighting in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match!
Thank you everyone watching #AEWRampage on TNT right NOW! We're off to a hot start tonight
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 25, 2023
Face of Revolution Ladder Match is happening Wednesday on #AEWDynamite !!#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/4nc2U7gJvO
— (@WrestlingCovers) February 25, 2023