Kenny Omega’s AEW contract extended due to time injured

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Kenny Omega’s AEW contract has been extended due to his time injured.

Omega’s original deal was for four years expiring on January 31, 2023 but Omega spent nine months on the sidelines due to several injuries and surgeries he had to undergo.

It’s not known how many more months have been added to his original agreement but his contract did include an injury clause to make up for time spent away from the company.

Omega was one of the several stars suspended from the company in the aftermath of the All Out brawl but those two months out were not added.

It has been rumored that WWE were willing to go after Omega after his deal expires to try and lure him away from AEW.