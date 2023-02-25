Jason Silver, Texas Independent Wrestler, Passes Away

Feb 25, 2023 - by James Walsh

A young wrestler from the Texas independent circuit has passed away. Jason Silver, perhaps best known as a tag wrestler with Izzy James in “The Lost Boys”, has died. His father was Texas area referee Alan Paden. Scott Vodrey, a veteran referee from Texas himself, informed us of his passing.

