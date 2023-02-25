Jason Silver, Texas Independent Wrestler, Passes Away

A young wrestler from the Texas independent circuit has passed away. Jason Silver, perhaps best known as a tag wrestler with Izzy James in “The Lost Boys”, has died. His father was Texas area referee Alan Paden. Scott Vodrey, a veteran referee from Texas himself, informed us of his passing.

From acw to mpx I have had the privilege of sharing a ring with him and watched him do some wild stuff. The Chaos and energy he brought to every match was unreal. He was a great friend and will never be forgotten. Im gonna miss you man!

Rest in peace

The immortal Jason silver pic.twitter.com/VqS6hIpwzC — Athena is All Elite (@AthenaPalmer_FG) February 24, 2023