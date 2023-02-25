Booker T on how NJPW should book Mercedes Mone as champion

During the Hall of Fame podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Mercedes Moné winning NJPW’s IWGP Women’s Championship. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I’m not going to bring her to Japan and, you know, spend all this money and hype to not do anything with her. Put that title on her and you know, put her in that ship, that one-man ship and send her straight to the moon … I think it’s big for New Japan to, you know, have someone like Mercedes Mone over there doing it, you know — a woman of color as well. Somebody that’s going to bring in a different feel to the show.”