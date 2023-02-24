Zoey Stark to work weekend live events

WWE NXT Superstar Zoey Stark is set to receive another look on the main roster this weekend.

Stark is booked to work Saturday’s WWE Supershow live event at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL, then Sunday’s Supershow live event at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Illinois.

Stark is scheduled to work Triple Threat title bouts with Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

It was noted by PWInsider that Stark has impressed WWE officials, and her working NXT live events this weekend is similar to Pretty Deadly working recent main roster shows. WWE wants to see how Stark works and performs on the road, and how she deals with the larger crowds.

There is no word on Stark being called up to the main roster any time soon, but this was described as Stark getting another look to see how she does. It was reported last year how WWE officials have been high up on Stark, especially WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

Stark made her main roster debut with a win over Dana Brooke on the December 1 edition of WWE Main Event. She was then defeated by Brooke on the January 19 edition of Main Event. Stark returned to the main roster for the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match, entering at #13. Stark lasted just over 26 minutes before being eliminated by Deville as the 16th elimination, but she did not pick up any eliminations.

Stark, who defeated Indi Hartwell and Sol Ruca on NXT TV this month, is scheduled to wrestle Meiko Satomura on next Tuesday’s show.