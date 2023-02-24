WWE reportedly plans Backlash and King/Queen of the Ring for May

WWE reportedly has plans for two big Premium Live Events in May 2023.

A new report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics notes that WWE Backlash is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, while the King & Queen of the Ring event is booked for Saturday, May 27. There’s no word yet on the locations.

Backlash 2023 will reportedly not have the “WrestleMania Backlash” title that we saw in 2021 and 2022.

The King & Queen of the Ring event would be held during Memorial Day Weekend, which is when AEW usually holds their Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas. The event is booked for May 28 this year. Xavier Woods most recently became King of the Ring at Crown Jewel 2021, which is where Zelina Vega won the Queen’s Crown tournament.