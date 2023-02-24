Unagi Sayaka challenges Mickie James for the IMPACT Knockouts World Title

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Unagi Sayaka challenged Mickie James for the IMPACT Knockouts World Title.

The STARDOM wrestler, who will be appearing at Queen of Indies in San Francisco on May 13th, also said that she will “assess” Masha Slamovich.

“Masha Slamovich, I will assess you! Gyan! Mickie James, I am coming for the IMPACT Knockouts title! This is a warning!”

