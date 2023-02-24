Triple H comments on Elimination Chamber stats

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter last night to thank fans for making the recent Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event a success.

Triple H posted an infographic to tout how this was the most-viewed Elimination Chamber event in history, sponsorship revenue being up nearly 300% from 2002, the new all-time record gate for an Elimination Chamber event, the new all-time record for merchandise sales at an Elimination Chamber event, and Twitter video views being up 310% from 2022.

“A monumental night in Montreal. Thank you to the @WWEUniverse for making history with us at #WWEChamber. The Road to #WrestleMania 39 continues… see you in LA at @SoFiStadium,” he wrote.