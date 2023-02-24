Notes on Ric Flair and Cameron Grimes

– Cameron Grimes is finished with the WWE NXT brand, and is currently “in limbo.”

Grimes is already supposed to be on the main roster, but WWE doesn’t have a story for him yet. The company is waiting for an idea on the main roster.

– During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair gave Tony Khan advice on how to increase television viewership…

”I would continue to own the company, but I would let somebody fresh book it. He books and runs it, but he’s also very vested personally in football which he takes a lot of pride in, and the Jaguars are getting better, which I’m really happy for them. They will probably be in the playoffs next year. So what I’m saying is Tony has to divide his time and his passion between two things.”

