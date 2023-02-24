Note on Logan Paul and Seth Rollins

Logan Paul and Seth Rollins are set to meet up soon to work on plans for their big WrestleMania 39 match.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to travel to Rollins’ Black & Brave Wrestling Academy in Davenport, Iowa some time in the next few weeks, in early March.

Paul and Rollins are set to work on plans for their WrestleMania 39 match, train in the together, and just get a feel for each other before they lock up on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It was also noted that the WrestleMania 39 match is planned to be a singles bout, not any kind of tag team or multi-man match.

Paul will likely appear on WWE TV in the coming weeks as well, but no date has been officially announced as of this writing.