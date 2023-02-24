Matt Hardy comments on Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy says he is excited for Jeff Hardy’s new lease on life.

As noted, Jeff’s 2022 DUI case is now closed after he entered a plea of nolo contendere in Volusia County, FL on Thursday. Hardy’s license were suspended for 10 years, he received credit for 38 days of time served in jail, probation for 2 years, $4,586 in fines and court fees, a 90 day impoundment of his car, two years of an interlock device on his car, community service, and court-mandated DUI school or a drug rehab program. You can click here for full details on the case and the sentence handed down yesterday.

In an update, Matt took to Twitter to publicly react to Jeff’s case, noting that his brother has worked “extraordinarily hard” to improve over the last 9 months. Matt believes Jeff is in the best place he’s seen him in decades.

“Incredibly proud of my brother. For the last 9 months, he’s worked extraordinarily hard on himself. He’s in the best space I’ve seen him in for decades. I’ll always support him, believe in him & love him. I’m excited for your new lease on life & where it takes you,” Matt wrote.

Jeff has not issued any public comments on his case or his future as of this writing.

There is still no word yet on if Jeff will return to AEW in the near future, but AEW President Tony Khan, after announcing Jeff’s suspension in June 2022, later noted that the suspension would stand until Jeff underwent treatment and is able to maintain sobriety.