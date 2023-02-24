LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look at last Saturday’s big main event from Montreal. We also see what Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens had to say on Monday’s RAW.

– We’re now live from backstage at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso walks by and she asks if he’s spoken with his brother. Jimmy says he hasn’t spoken with his brother, but he’s called and texted, and left messages, and told him he can meet him in the ring later tonight to get anything off his chest. Jimmy walks off. We’re now live from the arena as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Imperium vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Madcap Moss

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out comes Braun Strowman as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Ricochet and Madcap Moss are already waiting in the ring, and Emma is at ringside. The music hits and out next comes Imperium – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

Moss and Vinci start off. Vinci takes Moss down and steps on him. They go at it again and Vinci takes control with a headlock. Vinci with strikes. They run the ropes and Moss nails a big shoulder block to level Vinci.

Moss controls Vinci and tags in Ricochet, then slams Vinci. Ricochet flies in from the apron for a 2 count. Vinci and Ricochet tangle now. Vinci looks to take control but Ricochet drops him and hits the standing Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. Vinci prevents a tag now, then levels Ricochet with a lariat. Vinci takes it to the corner and in comes Kaiser to take over as fans chant for Strowman now.

Kaiser sends Ricochet into the ropes and he goes back down. Kaiser taunts Ricochet and stops his comeback. Ricochet dodges some offense but Kaiser drops him with a throat jab. Kaiser hits Strowman but now Ricochet is double teamed by Vinci and Kaiser while the referee stops Strowman from running in. GUNTHER also takes advantage and drops Ricochet on the edge of the apron. We go to commercial with Imperium in control of Ricochet.

Back from the break and Ricochet is fighting Kaiser off. Ricochet fights back and they trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Ricochet with a high knee. Kaiser fights back and levels Ricochet for 2. We see how GUNTHER delivered a big chop to Ricochet in the corner during the break.

GUNTHER tags in and works Ricochet over some more. Drew McIntyre walks down to watch the match from the entrance-way while GUNTHER dominates Ricochet. Vinci tags back in and levels Ricochet with a short-arm clothesline.

Drew looks on as Vinci keeps Ricochet down. Ricochet counters, ducks and tags in Strowman. Strowman runs wild on Kaiser and Vinci to a big pop now. Strowman faces off with GUNTHER but Vinci attacks from behind, then gets dropped and sent to the floor. Braun tuns round to GUNTHER chopping him. It barely dos anything. GUNTHER and Strowman go at it now with GUNTHER going for the knee. Strowman tosses GUNTHER back and sends him to the corner.

Moss tags in and unloads on GUNTHER in the corner. Kaiser distracts and GUNTHER takes advantage with a big German suplex to Moss, then the powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win as McIntyre looks on.

Winners: Imperium

– After the match, Imperium stands tall as the music hits. GUNTHER faces McIntyre and raises the title in the air. Drew prepares to rush the ring but he’s attacked from behind by The Viking Raiders. Sheamaus runs down to even the odds but Ivar takes him down with a lariat. Strowman runs over and crashes into The Vikings to save Sheamus. Ricochet then runs the ring and leaps out, taking Erik and Ivar down. Sheamus and McIntyre then knock The Vikings over the barrier into the crowd. Sheamus, McIntyre, Ricochet and Strowman regroup in the ring and hit the corners to pose as fans cheer them on.

– Kayla is backstage with Rey Mysterio. He says tonight he will make sure he puts an end to Karrion Kross once and for all. Santos Escobar walks up. He says there’s one thing Legado del Fantasma values and that’s respect. Santos had the honor of receiving a mask from the legendary Mysterio earlier this month and now he wants to show the fans how much he respects Rey. They speak some in Spanish and Rey says that’s a mutual feeling. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley show up now. Dominik says it’s pathetic how Santos keeps sucking up to the great Rey Mysterio. Dominik says Kross will teach Rey some respect tonight. Santos says Dominik needs to learn respect for his father, or Santos will teach him. Dominik says in prison, those who didn’t back up their words got dealt with. Rey shakes his head and Santos laughs. Santos turns back around but not Rhea is in his face, waving at him. They wish Rey good luck. Rhea blows a kiss at Santos and taunts him, then they leave. Rey is stressed out but Santos tells him to don’t let that bother him because he knows who he is. Rey asks how could it not bother him, that’s his son. Rey walks off and Santos shakes his head.

– Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman are backstage. Jimmy talks to Solo and says everything has been crazy since the Royal Rumble. He says a few weeks go when he and Jey Uso defended their titles, he knew Jey would be there for him, for us. But since Montreal, he doesn’t know because it feels different. Jimmy thinks Jey may be spooked over this whole Sami Zayn thing. Heyman says if that’s the case, Solo should stay back with him tonight and Jimmy can handle Jey face to face, man to man, twin to twin, Uso to Uso, personally. Jimmy says yeah.

– We go back to the ring and out comes LA Knight. Knight takes the mic to some boos and some cheers.

Knight says let me talk to you. He says this is the season and everyone is talking about how they want a WrestleMania moment, but Knight didn’t come here for WrestleMania moments, he came here to make money and win titles, by being the best and how doe she do that? By going to WrestleMania. Yeah, he says as he points up at the sign. Knight says here’s the twist – he’s not the one who will be having a WrestleMania moment because you can’t have a LA WrestleMania without LA Knight, and what that means is… he’s going to give WrestleMania a LA Knight moment. Yeah.

The music interrupts and out comes The New Day – Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Kofi says Knight doesn’t understand how this works. He says LA has only been on the roster for two months so who is he to be demanding things? Knight calls them The Nerd Day and knocks them for playing too many video games. Knight hypes himself up. Woods says being nerds has made them a lot of money. Woods knocks Knight for his fake leather vest. He says WrestleMania moments are earned, not handed out, case in point – KofiMania. Knight doesn’t care about their paths, he’s a creator of circumstances. Knight goes on and asks how KofiMania worked out for him. The New Day is in the ring now. Kofi reminds Knight how he won the WWE Title and says he was fighting in the ring and behind-the-scenes, but he’s not going to wait for the chance to shut Knight up in Evansville tonight. Knight laughs. Fans chant for The New Day. Knight asks if that was a challenge. Kofi asks if LA is dumb. Woods tells Adam Pearce to go ahead and send a referee out here.

LA Knight vs. Kofi Kingston

The referee runs down as Kofi Kingston and LA Knight size each other up as Xavier Woods looks on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Kingston mounts some offense and drops LA for a 2 count. LA runs into a boot in the corner. Kofi comes off the middle rope with a splash to the back for 2.

Knight mounts some offense and sends Kofi to the floor. Woods rallies for Kofi. Kofi comes back in and flies off the top with a big right hand for another close 2 count. Kofi controls LA by his arm now, bringing him to the mat. Kofi with a knee drop into the arm. Kofi keeps control but LA backs him into the corner. LA rocks Kofi with a back elbow. LA then drops Kofi with a high elbow.

Fans boo LA as he unloads on Kofi, then mounts him with right hands. LA taunts the crowd to more boos. Kofi with a jawbreaker out of nowhere to get an opening. Knight comes right back with a powerslam for 2. Knight with strikes in the corner. Kofi blocks the inverted neckbreaker. Kofi with a running right hand in the corner as fans rally.

Kofi keeps the attack going but LA blocks a splash, then slams Kofi face-first into the turnbuckles. Knight drops Kofi into the rope with whiplash, sending him out to the floor. Woods checks on Kingston as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kingston is trying to fight back after LA dominated during the break. Kofi with a missile dropkick as Woods rallies and fans chant. Knight dumps Kofi over the top rope to the floor as he charges.

Woods tends to Kofi but here comes LA. They have words and Knight taunts Woods, daring him to hit him as the referee watches. LA works Kofi over while taunting Woods. LA comes back in and catapults Kingston under the bottom rope. LA chokes Kofi on the middle rope, right in front of Woods. LA drops Kofi again, then launches himself in from the apron with a flying shoulder. Kofi kicks out at 2.

LA works Kofi over while he’s on his knees. Kofi counters and lands a big knee as LA charges. Fans rally for Kofi again. Kofi ducks a clothesline and chops LA down. Kofi mounts offense and nails a dropkick. LA blocks a move but Kofi slides down and stacks him for 2. Kofi drops LA and hits the Boom Drop. Kofi plays to the crowd as they chant. Knight ducks Trouble In Paradise and spikes Kofi into the mat for a close 2 count. LA goes out and drops Woods from behind. Kofi flies to the floor and takes LA down.

Kofi brings it back in and goes to the top but LA cuts him off. LA looks to climb up but Kofi kicks him away. LA runs back up to the top but Woods distracts him with the trombone. Kofi takes advantage and nails Trouble In Paradise for the pin to win.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

– After the match, Kofi stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The New Day continues celebrating now.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo looks at how Rhea Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble and then challenged SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 39. We also see their recent sitdown interviews. Still to come, Flair and Ripley will face-off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as the announcers hype her WrestleMania 39 title defense against Rhea Ripley.

Flair says she knows Ripley likes to run her mouth on RAW, so she can’t wait to hear what Ripley says to her face. Flair calls Ripley out but she’s not coming. Flair smells hesitation. She asks if Ripley is scared after remembering the last time they were in the ring together. Dominik Mysterio comes out to boos. Dominik isn’t going to let Flair run down his mami. Flair knocks him and tells him to go get Ripley and tell her to face her like a real woman instead of hiding behind a boy toy.

Dominik is in the ring now. He says Flair sounds jealous and bitter because she knows Ripley is the hottest thing in WWE right now, and no other woman has entered the Royal Rumble at #1 and won it all. Flair smiles and Dominik says she’s beautiful, she should smile more. He goes on about how Ripley is dominant and strong, so strong she almost breaks his back when she hugs him, and when she… Flair interrupts and says she has a real Latino man at home who calls her mami, referring to AEW’s Andrade El Idolo, and his accent is much thicker. Fans pop.

Dominik brings up some of the similarities he has with Flair being generational Superstars. Fans boo. Dominik just knows his father was worse, and that really messed him up. He says when Ripley wins at WrestleMania, Flair will know her dad was right – she’s just not good enough. Flair says unlike Dominik, she loves her dad and he’s 74 tomorrow, so happy early birthday. Fans “Wooo!” again. Flair says her dad can still go and if he was here, he’d kick Dominik’s butt but since he’s not here… Flair steps to Dominik as fans pop. Dominik backs away. The music interrupts and out comes Ripley.

Ripley marches to the ring and faces off with Flair, laughing at her. Dominik pulls Ripley away and they exit the ring. Flair picks up the title belt and raises it in the air. Ripley rushes back in and gets in Flair’s face. They have a few words and taunt each other as Dominik gets Ripley to exit the ring again, while Flair keeps the title in the air.

– Cole shows us how Natalya and Shayna Baszler had words on Twitter. Baszler issued a challenge but Natalya had to check and see if doctors would clear her to compete.