Jeff Hardy’s 2022 DUI case closed

Jeff Hardy’s case relating to his June 2022 DUI has been closed after he pled no contest to charges.

Hardy was arrested on June 12th in Daytona Beach, Florida and charged with Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years.

Hardy signed a written plea filed on Thursday in which he pled no contest to all three charges. He has been credited for 38 days in jail and is on probation for 24 months, with a $4,000 fine plus $586 in court costs.

Hardy’s driver’s license has also been suspended for 10 years along with “vehicle impoundment” for 90 days and “vehicle interlock device” for two years. He is also listed as being required to complete DUI school or drug rehab program and community service.