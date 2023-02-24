Impact No Surrender lineup for tonight

The 2023 Impact No Surrender event will air tonight from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada. No Surrender will stream live on Impact Plus, FITE TV and YouTube. The Countdown To No Surrender pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET on YouTube and Impact Plus, and the main card will begin at 8pm ET via FITE, Impact Plus, and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members.

Here is the lineup for tonight-

Impact World Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James (c)

Dot Combat Match for the Impact Digital Media Title

Moose vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Hex (Allysin Kay, Marti Belle) vs. The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka) (c)

#1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way

Brian Myers vs. PCO vs. Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards

Winner earns a future shot at the Impact World Title.

Busted Open Radio Segment

Hosted by Dave LaGreca, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer

The Bullet Club (KENTA, Ace Austin, Chris Bey) vs. Time Machine (Kushida, Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Frankie Kazarian vs. Big Kon

Countdown To No Surrender Pre-show Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

Countdown To No Surrender Pre-show Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey