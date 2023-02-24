2/24/23 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Phoenix, Arizona.

Match #1 – Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (w/Don Callis and Kenny Omega)

Davis and Matt start the match, and Fletcher quickly comes in to double-team Matt, Davis slams Matt down and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Fletcher tags in, but Matt gets free and tags Nick in. Nick drops Aussie Open with a double diving cross-body, and then drops them with a double hurricanrana. Matt comes back and The Bucks double dropkick Aussie Open to the floor. Davis tags back in and take out both of The Bucks. Davis goes for the cover on Matt, but Matt kicks out. Fletcher makes a blind tag, but The Bucks double-team him, and then clothesline Davis to the floor. The Bucks go for a dive, but Aussie Open catch them and slam them into each other and down onto the barricade. Aussie Open run around the ring with The Bucks and slam them into each other again as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Davis tags back in and chops Nick against the ropes a few times. Nick comes back and shoves Davis into Fletcher in the corner, and then brings Fletcher down with a springboard hurricanrana. Matt tags in and delivers right hands to Fletcher. Matt delivers more shots and kicks to Aussie Open, and then drops Fletcher with a Sliced Bread. Matt sends Davis to the floor and slams Fletcher down. Matt dives onto Davis on the floor and delivers an elbow drop to Fletcher. Matt goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out. Nick comes in and The Bucks double-team Fletcher. They knock Davis back to the floor and double-team Fletcher in the corner. Nick hits the assisted senton and goes for the cover, but Davis breaks it up. Matt gets sent to the floor, but Nick kicks Fletcher in the face and drops Davis with a face-buster. Nick goes to dive onto Fletcher, but Fletcher counters with a Brain Buster. Davis drops Matt with a clothesline in the ring, and then Fletcher brings Nick back into the ring. Nick fights back, but Aussie Open double-team him and slam him down. Davis goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out.

Fletcher tags back in and kicks Nick in the face. Fletcher comes off the ropes, but Nick escapes Davis’s shoulders and drops Fletcher with a cutter. Matt tags in, but Davis drops him with a clothesline. Matt comes bakc and causes Fletcher to kick Davis in the face, but then Fletcher kicks Nick in the face. Nick comes back with a superkick to Davis, and then The Bucks double superkick Fletcher. The Bucks go for the BTE Trigger, but Fletcher dodges it. The Bucks deliver double superkicks, but Aussie Open comes back with double clotheslines. Nick and Fletcher fight to their feet, but Matt tags in. Davis pulls Nick to the outside, and then Matt pulls Fletcher to the outside. Matt takes out Davis with a dive, and then does the same with Fletcher and brings Fletcher into th ering. The Bucks go for the Meltzer Driver, but the lights go out. They come back on and Davis slams Nick on the floor. Fletcher drops Matt with a jumping Tombestone Pile-driver, and then Aussie Open drop Matt with Coriolis. Fletcher goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Matt ducks a clothesline and Davis drops Fletcher, and then The Bucks double superkick Davis. The Bucks cause Davis to pile-drive Fletcher, and then deliver the BTE Trigger to Fletcher and Matt gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Young Bucks

-After the match, the lights go out again. They come back on and The House of Black is surrounding the ring. The House get on the apron, and then the lights go out again. They come back on and The House is gone.

Lexy Nair interviews Best Friends. Before they can say much about the Battle Royale next week, The Firm and The Gunns attack them. They lay them out with shots from a lead pipe.

Back from the break, Danhausen and referees are checking on Best Friends. Orange Cassidy walks in and asks who did it, and they tell him it was The Firm.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Toni Storm (w/Saraya) vs. Willow Nightingale

Storm attacks Nightingale right at the bell and stomps her down in the corner. Storm clubs Nightingale across the back, but Nightingale comes back with a shoulder tackle. Nightingale delivers a few short-arm clotheslines and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Nightingale delivers a scoop slam and chops Storm in the corners a few times. Storm slaps Nightingale in the face, but Nightingale drops her with a double-handed chop. Nightingale picks Storm up, but Storm ranks her eyes and slams her down by her hair. Storm delivers a Hip Attack that sends Nightingale to the floor. Storm clubs Nightingale against the barricade and slams her into the apron. Nightingales comes back with a few shots, but Storm counters back and slams her into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nightingale goes for a cannonball senton in the corner, but Storm dodges it and delivers a Hip Attack. Storm drops Nightingale with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out. Nightingale comes back with a back-body drop and hits the cannonball senton. Nightingale drops Storm with a Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Saraya gets on the apron, but Nightingale delivers a shot to her and brings her into the ring. Storm delivers a shot to Nightingale and hits Storm Zero for the pin fall.

Winner: Toni Storm

-After the match, Saraya grabs the spray paint and brings it into the ring. Ruby Soho rushes the ring to make the save, and Saraya and Storm escape before she gets there. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter rush the stage before Saraya and Storm can leave and beat them down. Soho checks on Nightingale and raises her arm in the air.

Lexy Nair interviewed The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass Billy Gunn on Wednesday. Anthony Bowens said they feel great about beating The Firm, and they aren’t going to have a problem at Revolution. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt run in and beat them down.

A vignette airs for Jade Cargill. She asks who’s left for her to face, because she’s beaten everybody. She says everyone should now be begging her for a match.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Bryce Saturn

Archer back-body drops Saturn on the ramp before the match, and then throws him into the ring. Archer throws Saturn into the corner and delivers a clothesline. Archer chops Saturn a few times and drops him with a forearm shot. Archer goes for a chokeslam, but Saturn gets free and delivers a few shots. Archer comes right back with a cross-body, and then delivers a lariat for the pin fall.

Winner: Lance Archer

Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee challenge Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux to a match next Friday night, and it is accepted.

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Big Bill

-FTW Championship Match: Hook (c) vs. Matt Hardy

-#1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Casino Battle Royale

-Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Action Andretti vs. AR Fox vs. Eddie Kingston vs. Komander vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ortiz vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Sammy Guevara

-Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon

-Riho vs. Toni Storm

-We will hear from Bryan Danielson and MJF

Match #4 – Singles Match: Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara (w/Daniel Garcia)

Andretti goes for a quick roll-up, but Guevara kicks out. Andretti dodges a hurricanrana and sends Guevara to the floor. Andretti chops Guevara against the barricade a few times and delivers a forearm shot. Andretti drops Guevara with a clothesline from the barricade, and then gets him back into the ring. Guevara comes back with a shot, but Andretti counters with a Falcon Arrow. Andretti goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Andretti chops Guevara on the outside, and follows with an uppercut. Guevara comes back with a knee strike and slams Andretti into the barricade. Andretti comes back with a snap suplex on the floor and kicks Guevara in the face. Andretti hits a 450 splash from the apron as the show heads to a commercial.