Matches for AEW Revolution so far

– TNT Championship Match:

Samoa Joe VS Wardlow

– AEW Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match:

Saraya VS Jamie Hayter VS Ruby Soho

– AEW World Championship 60-Minute Ironman Match:

MJF VS Bryan Danielson

– Texas Death Match:

Jon Moxley VS Hangman Adam Page

AEW World Tag Team Championship Fatal-4-Way Tag Team Match:

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

VS

The Gunns

VS

The Acclaimed

VS

The Winners of the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale