Unagi Sayaka of STARDOM challenges TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Feb 23, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Unagi Sayaka of STARDOM has challenged TBS Champion Jade Cargill of All Elite Wrestling.

Unagi Sayaka, who will participate in the Queen of Indies in San Francisco on May 13th, said, “Jade Cargill, you taking everything I worked hard for! I’m gonna fight your freaking butt! GYAN!”

You can watch the clip here:

