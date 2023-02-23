The Most Iconic Matches in WWE: A Look Back at Wrestling’s Greatest Moments

Professional wrestling has captivated audiences worldwide for decades, and at the heart of its allure lies some of the most iconic matches ever seen. From the incredible showmanship of Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker to the thrilling battles between John Cena and AJ Styles, these legendary contests have been staples of wrestling heritage since the days of the first WrestleMania.

Here are five of the most iconic professional wrestling matches in history.

The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin – WrestleMania XIX (2003)

At WrestleMania XIX, WWE legends The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin clashed in a highly-anticipated match. Fans worldwide watched with anticipation as the two superstars orchestrated a spectacle that has become a part of WWE history.

Despite Stone Cold’s best efforts, The Rock emerged victorious, marking a momentous victory at the WrestleMania event. This moment not only solidified The Rock as one of the biggest names in wrestling but also as an iconic figure in WWE history. Although no title was at stake, the wrestling match was a dream come true for fans everywhere.

The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania XXV (2009)

The matchup between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXV was a match for the ages. In a thrilling back-and-forth contest, The Undertaker emerged victorious to solidify his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

But the match also saw Michaels’ skill and determination shine through, further cementing him as one of WWE’s most beloved superstars. With high-octane action and heart-stopping drama, this match was truly a spectacle to behold and has gone down as an all-time classic in WWE history.



Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey – WrestleMania 35 (2019)

The spectacle that was WrestleMania 35 saw a momentous event unfold in the ring. It marked the first time women had been allowed to grace the main event of the biggest show of the year, and the match lived up to the hype.

The three talented superstars brought their A-game to the ring and put up an unforgettable performance that showcased the best of women’s wrestling.

The match was a testament to all three women’s hard work, dedication, and talent and cemented their status as true stars of the WWE. The fight ended with Becky Lynch picking up the win, but all three women walked away from the event with enhanced reputations as top performers. This match remains one of the most iconic moments in WWE history and a must-watch for any fan of women’s wrestling.

John Cena vs AJ Styles – WrestleMania 33 (2017)

The “John Cena vs AJ Styles” match at WrestleMania 33 was a defining moment in the WWE. This highly anticipated match marked the first-ever encounter between two of the most prominent and gifted wrestlers in the modern era.

The match showcased both Cena’s and Styles’ mastery of in-ring performance and athleticism, leaving a lasting impression on fans and critics alike. With Cena emerging as the victor, the match further solidified his status as a legend in the sport, while at the same time, it solidified Styles’ reputation as one of the top performers in the WWE. This fight stands out in the WWE’s vast library of iconic matches.

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Mr McMahon – St. Valentine’s Day Massacre (1999)

At the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mr McMahon ignited an inferno of passion between two of wrestling’s biggest icons. This long-awaited grudge match encapsulated everything wrestling fans worldwide had come to love and admire.

In a hard-fought bout, Austin battled fiercely and emerged victorious with the WWE Championship in hand. From that moment forward, his legacy as one of wrestling’s greatest stars was set in stone. This match, the culmination of a year’s rivalry, was just one of the numerous classics that the WWE Universe witnessed from the ‘Texas Rattlesnake’. It’s no wonder Stone Cold Steve Austin is remembered as one of the most beloved wrestlers of all time.

These legendary matches may have happened in the past, but their legacy will live on for generations. Greatness transcends time, and these bouts have become timeless classics that will be remembered fondly by wrestling fans worldwide for years to come.