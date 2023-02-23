Spoilers: AEW Rampage & Dark:Elevation tapings from 2/22

— The 2/27 AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped last night in Phoenix before Dynamite. Here are spoilers-

-Emi Sakura defeated Rachelle Riveter

-Mike Bennett and Matt Taven defeated EJ Sparks and Aguila

-Marina Shafir, Diamante and Nyla Rose defeated Mazzerati, Miss Anna May and Brittnie Brooks

-Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Evan Daniels

-Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy defeated Watson, Action Braxton and Ice Williams

-ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Danielle Kamela

-Konosuke Takeshita defeated Lee Johnson

— The 2/24 AEW Rampage was also taped in Phoenix last night, but after Dynamite. Here are spoilers-

-The Young Bucks defeated Aussie Open. After the match, the lights went out and The House of Black surrounded the ring. The lights went out again and when they came back up, House of Black was gone

-Toni Storm defeated Willow Nightingale. After the match, Ruby Soho stopped Storm and Saraya from spray-painting Nightingale. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter entered the ring and attacked Saraya

-Lance Archer defeated Bryce Saturn

-Sammy Guevara defeated Action Andretti