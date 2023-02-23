Second AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view listed for June 24th

A pay-per-view list being advertised on Spectrum’s website shows that AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door will be returning in June for a second go.

The pay-per-view is listed to be happening on June 24 and will sell for $49.99. Last year’s event took place on June 26 at the sold-out United Center in Chicago, Illinois, with 16,529 in attendance.

The first Forbidden Door was announced in April of last year, just two months before the show and that led to several NJPW stars appearing on AEW television leading up to the event. The show was a big financial success for both AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling so a second event was a no-brainer.

The 2022 show was headlined by Jon Moxley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi to crown the interim AEW World champion.

The Spectrum pay-per-view list also shows Double or Nothing set for Sunday, May 28.