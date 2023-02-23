Main event for WWE show in Toronto

A big tag team main event has been announced for WWE’s next live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, March 4.

We noted before how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was booked for the rare live event appearance that night. Now the Coca-Cola Coliseum has announced Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the main event.

Sonya Deville vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is also advertised for the Toronto show, along with appearances by Bray Wyatt, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.