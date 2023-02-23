Impact Wrestling profiled on Diary, Season 2 from Fight Network

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

FIGHT NETWORK’S ORIGINAL SERIES DIARY RETURNS FOR SEASON TWO ON FEBRUARY 27 AT 9 P.M. ET – DIARY FEATURES 10 ALL-NEW PROFILES OF TOP STARS FROM IMPACT WRESTLING & INVICTA FC

Highlights Include Candid Profiles of IMPACT Superstars Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Rosemary, Trey Miguel, Gisele Shaw and Bhupinder Gujjar, as well as Invicta Standouts Jessica Delboni, Karina Rodriguez & Kay Hansen

New episodes will premiere on Fight Network Each Monday at 9 pm ET, and will be available on the IMPACT Wrestling or Invicta FC YouTube Channels Every Tuesday at 12 pm ET

LOS ANGELES (February 23, 2023) – Fight Network, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., presents 10 all-new profiles of top stars from IMPACT Wrestling and Invicta Fighting Championships, as the popular, original series Diary returns for season two. New episodes will air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Each new episode of Diary also will be available on the official IMPACT Wrestling or Invicta FC YouTube Channel following their initial network premieres, every Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

Diary puts the spotlight on the larger-than-life athletes of the combat sports realm, providing viewers with a rare and intimate glimpse of the people behind the personas and examining what drives them to greatness—both in and out of the cage and the squared-circle. Season two serves up 10 all-new half-hour episodes, following along with some of the biggest names from the iconic IMPACT Wrestling promotion and the trailblazers from the groundbreaking, all-female MMA organization Invicta FC, as they candidly discuss their greatest trials and triumphs while preparing for the biggest moments of their lives and careers.

Season two of Diary on February 27 delivers an in-depth look at IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander—capturing the man they call the “Walking Weapon” in the days before he finally held the promotion’s most coveted prize, as he reflects on his long journey through the grueling indie wrestling scene and prepares for a long-awaited championship opportunity. A special, 64-minute Director’s Cut of this episode, boasting over 18 minutes of unseen footage, will launch exclusively on the official IMPACT Wrestling YouTube Channel on February 28 at 12 p.m. ET.

Other season two highlights include profiles of IMPACT stars such as Knockouts Division powerhouse Jordynne Grace, “The Demon Assassin” Rosemary, blue chip brawler Bhupinder Gujjar, “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw and reigning X-Division Champion Trey Miguel; as well as Invicta FC standouts such as Jéssica Delboni, currently ranked in the top 10 among global atomweight fighters; flyweight star Karina Rodriguez, and returning veteran Kay Hansen.

The day after the IMPACT episodes are broadcast on TV, they will be released on IMPACT Wrestling’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/impactwrestling. The day after the InvictaFC episodes air, they will air on the InvictaFC YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/HDNetFights.

“Few series capture the humanity behind the athletes quite like Diary does,” said Chad Midgley, Vice President of Content at Anthem Sports & Entertainment. “We are proud to present 10 more all-new profiles, packed with rare insight into these talented combat sports stars, in this upcoming season.”

Fight Network’s Complete Diary Season Two Schedule is as Follows:

Diary—Airing Every Monday at 9 p.m. ET

-Josh Alexander, part 1—February 20

-Josh Alexander, part 2—February 27

-Jordynne Grace—March 6

-Gisele Shaw—March 13

-Jéssica Delboni—March 20

-Karina Rodriguez—March 27

-Bhupinder Gujjar—April 3

-Trey Miguel—April 10

-Kay Hansen—April 17

-Rosemary—April 24