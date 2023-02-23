Impact Wrestling, 2/23/23

Join us tonight for up to minute results from Impact Wrestling. Coverage begins at 8PM. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are once again on the call. The Match of the Night will be a Monster’s Ball Match!

We get a highlight reel to start the show from last weeks episode and beyond.

Match 1. Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham VS Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, The Motor City Machine Guns, Impact World Tag Team Champions

This match is instant offense as the champs and contenders have amazing sequences. Gresham balances the highspots with scientific and ground and pound movesets. The Guns hit a Dirt Bomb and it is over with a pin on Gresham. The contenders worked well together but the belts will be on the line in Vegas tomorrow. The Guns win.

Winners of the Match by Pinfall, The MCMG’s

We get a Rich Swann vignette next. He confronts his demons recalling the loss of the championship to Kenny Omega. Josh Alexander ends up in the vignette as well and says he is not only the shortest tenured champion, but the longest in Impact history. Rich tells the camera he has his mojo back after two years. World Champion, Josh Alexander says he will break Rich again.

We get a Deonna Purrazzo backstage promo about her source of bad luck, Gisele Shaw. She will face Shaw tomorrow night.

Match 2. Jason Hotch VS Tommy Dreamer (Beat The Clock Challenge) Round 1

Dreamer hiptosses Hotch, and Hotch kicks him in the head in return. Dreamer and Hotch end up on the top rope. Dreamer hits the DVD and gets the quick pin.

Winner in 1 min and 15 seconds, Tommy Dreamer. Bully Ray will have his chance to beat that number later tonight.

We get a a vignette of Joe Hendry interacting with the fans in the merch area. They all sing the Joe Hendry song.