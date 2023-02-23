Cheerleader Melissa Announced For Indie Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023
Cheerleader Melissa is the latest member to be announced for the Indie Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023. GCW announced on Thursday that the SHIMMER and TNA alumna will be indicted as part of the 2023 class by Dave Prazak. She joins Christopher Daniels as stars to be inducted in this year’s class.
Melissa is a two-time SHIMMER World Champion and a former Shimmer Tag Team Champion who was ranked #1 in the 2013 PWI Female Top 50.
*Indie HoF Update*
Inductee #2
CHEERLEADER MELISSA
Inducted by:
DAVE PRAZAK
Plus:
CHRISTOPHER DANIELS (By Kazarian)
The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame welcomes The Class of 2023!
Sun 4/2 – Noon
The Millenium Biltmore
(Live from the site of @Wrestlecon)
Ticket Info ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tKdaBJfWYj
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 23, 2023