Cheerleader Melissa Announced For Indie Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

Cheerleader Melissa is the latest member to be announced for the Indie Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023. GCW announced on Thursday that the SHIMMER and TNA alumna will be indicted as part of the 2023 class by Dave Prazak. She joins Christopher Daniels as stars to be inducted in this year’s class.

Melissa is a two-time SHIMMER World Champion and a former Shimmer Tag Team Champion who was ranked #1 in the 2013 PWI Female Top 50.