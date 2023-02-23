AKIRA signs with MLW

MLW has announced…

(New York) — Major League Wrestling today announced the signing of AKIRA, as MLW looks to expand its roster, with the arrival of its new hit series, MLW UNDERGROUND on REELZ.

AKIRA is a new breed of fighter.

Marrying Catch Wrestling and the Deathmatch fighting style, a seemingly unholy matrimony, AKIRA has brought together Inokiism and the crazy deathmatch stigmata of Jun Kasai. He calls this dangerous blend of fighting “CATCH x DEATH”.

On a blood-splattered journey of violence and education, AKIRA has traveled to every corner of combat sports, from the world of glass and barbed wire to battling in martial arts and catch-as-catch-can. Earning an underground rep for being a dangerous combatant with an unusual ability to endure pain and convert it into momentum to triumph in battle, AKIRA is 1000% fearless.

AKIRA’s goal is to become the best in the world, defy those that held him back, and showcase a new era of fighter with a new way. The AKIRA way.

AKIRA will next compete in MLW April 6 in New York City and April 8 in Philadelphia. For more information visit: http://www.MLWtickets.com.