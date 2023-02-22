WWE renews WrestleMania sponsorship deals with 2K and Mars

WWE announced the following today-

Mars and 2K Renew Joint WrestleMania® Partnership

SNICKERS® and WWE® 2K23 Named Presenting Partners of WrestleMania 39

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Mars, Take-Two Interactive and WWE today announced that SNICKERS®and WWE® 2K23 will return as joint Presenting Partners of WrestleMania, which takes place Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Following a successful co-promotion at last year’s WrestleMania, which marked the first time two brands served as Presenting Partners for WWE’s pop culture extravaganza, the partnership continues at WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of the biggest matches of the year at WrestleMania, SNICKERS and WWE 2K23 will continue their multi-platform campaign from last year on the Road to WrestleMania.

“The SNICKERS brand is thrilled to be back as one of the presenting sponsors of WrestleMania 39,” said Ray Amati, Director of Media, Mars Wrigley. “Over the years we have seen the passion of WWE fans and know they are always hungry for high quality entertainment, which we look forward to delivering alongside our partners.SNICKERS will continue to be a solution for fans when they feel out of sorts before, during or after WrestleMania.”

“We’re excited to come back even stronger and co-present WrestleMania 39 with SNICKERS as we tag team for WWE’s biggest event of the year,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K. “Like our WWE 2K23 cover Superstar, John Cena, we’ll ‘Never Give Up’ as we take on SNICKERS head-to-head and provide fans with engaging content leading up to the main event matches.”

“Last year we brought together two of our most-tenured brand partners for WrestleMania and it’s exciting to continue the partnership as WrestleMania goes Hollywood in April,” said Craig Stimmel, WWE Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Partnerships.

Both brands will be showcased during WWE’s flagship TV programs Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX leading up to WrestleMania, as well as during the WrestleMania Kickoff Show and WrestleMania each day on Peacock. The partnership also includes custom digital and social content on WWE.com and WWE’s YouTube channel, which is the No. 1 most-viewed sports channel in the world.

For more information on WWE 2K23, visit the game’s official website for a full breakdown of the pre-order details, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WWE2K23 or subscribe on YouTube.

WrestleMania 39 takes place Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Limited tickets are still available via ticketmaster.com