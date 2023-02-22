Tony Khan comments on announcement

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Phoenix will feature an “important announcement” from AEW President Tony Khan.

Khan recently spoke with Benjamin Leatherman of The Phoenix New Times and was asked what tonight’s big announcement has to do with.

“Hah. Well, I can’t tell you right now, but it’s something I’m very excited about and it’s great for the company,” Khan responded.

Khan was then asked if tonight’s announcement is related to the second AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

“There are a lot of exciting things in the near future for AEW,” Khan said. “All I can say is we have an important announcement coming at this show in Phoenix. And it’s an exciting development for the company, and I’m excited to share it with the fans in Phoenix and all over the world.”