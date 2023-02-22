Rating/viewership for this week’s WWE Raw

Monday’s live post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.006 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 10.71% from last week’s 1.812 million viewers for the Elimination Chamber go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.186 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.818 million), the second hour drew 2.065 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.924 million) and the final hour drew 1.768 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.695 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 19.14% from last week’s 0.47 key demo rating. The 0.56 key demo rating represents 731,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 19.25% from the 613,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.47 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 ranking.

RAW ranked #7 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report with Bret Baier, and Hannity. This is up from last week’s #14 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the third-highest total audience of the year so far, and the third-highest key demo rating of the year. The numbers were well above the 2022 average. Sports competition from Monday night on cable included two College Basketball games on ESPN, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one Women’s College Basketball game on FS1, and one Women’s College Basketball game on ESPN2. This week’s RAW viewership was up 10.71% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 19.14% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 9.92% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 9.80% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 show was also the post-Elimination Chamber episode.

Bachelor In Paradise on ABC drew an average of 2.789 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 4.086 million viewers on CBS, AGT All-Stars drew 5.085 million viewers on NBC, Fantasy Island drew 1.937 million viewers on FOX, CW’s All American drew 671,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa De Famosos drew 1.284 million viewers, and Univision’s Vencer La Ausencia drew 1.705 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. AGT All-Stars drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.54, while AGT All-Stars also drew the top viewership of the night with 5.085 million.

Monday’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE RAW aired live from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – fallout from Elimination Chamber, Mustafa Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler, The Miz vs. Seth Rollins, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against WWE Hall of Famer Edge, which was the main event.