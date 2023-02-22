Rating/viewership for Sunday’s WWE/A&E shows

Sunday’s Biography: WWE Legends documentary on the New World Order drew 495,000 viewers at 8pm on A&E, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The Biography: WWE Legends season 3 premiere looked at WWE Hall of Famers the nWo, and drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. The 0.15 key demo rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics.

The nWo doc ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.15 key demo rating. The nWo episode also ranked #60 for the night in viewership in cable.

To compare, the nWo doc viewership is down 0.20% from the Biography Season 2 viewership average of 496,000 viewers, and down 32.75% from the Season 1 viewership average of 736,125 viewers. The nWo doc key demo rating is up 15.38% from the Season 2 average of 0.13, and down 44.44% from the Season 1 average of 0.27.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals season 2 premiere on WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant drew 444,000 viewers.

The WWE Rivals episode on Hogan vs. Andre also drew a 0.14 key demo rating. The 0.14 key demo rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers.

The Hogan vs. Andre doc ranked #27 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.14 key demo rating. The Hogan vs. Andre episode also ranked #72 for the night in viewership in cable.

To compare, the Hogan vs. Andre episode viewership is up 19.93% from the Rivals Season 1 viewership average of 370,222 viewers. The Hogan vs. Andre doc key demo rating is up 27.27% from the Season 1 average of 0.11.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday with a 1.40 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.713 million viewers.

The NASCAR Daytona 500 race on FOX topped the night on network TV with a 1.39 key demo rating. The Daytona 500 also topped the night on network TV in viewership with 8.173 million viewers.