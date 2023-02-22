Pre-sale code for Smackdown and Money In The Bank 2023 from London

The pre-sale for the Smackdown on June 30th and Money In The Bank on July 1 combo events from The O2 Arena in London go online at Noon local time and the pre-sale code required to purchase tickets is WWEPRESALE.

The pre-sale will last till Friday, February 24 at 11AM and then the general on-sale will kick off at Noon local time.

There will be no single tickets for Smackdown or Money In The Bank just yet and WWE is hoping to bank on a big turn out by combining both shows regardless if you’re attending one or both.

A max of nine tickets per person and per household applies. Tickets in excess of nine will be cancelled.

Ticket prices have not been announced.

WWE is using the maximum space for the arena by opting not to have a stage for either show and instead using an entrance similar to that of Clash at the Castle and Royal Rumble. The O2 Arena holds up to 20,000 fans.