After this week’s NXT episode here is the updated lineup for the 3/7 NXT Roadblock special from the WWE PC in Orlando-

-Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo (Jailhouse Street Fight)

-Grayson Waller interviews Shawn Michaels on The Grayson Waller Effect

-Roxanne Perez defends the NXT Women’s Championship vs. Meiko Satomura