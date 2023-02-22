Sonya Deville is engaged, plus a Frankie Kazarian note

– Sonya Deville is engaged.

The 29-year-old SmackDown wrestler proposed to her girlfriend, fitness model Toni Cassano, on February 15 at a wine cellar cave in Towaco, New Jersey, the couple told PEOPLE.

The two met last April when Deville invited Cassano to a WWE show.

– During a live interview on AdFreeShows.com, former AEW star Frankie Kazarian talked about his transition back to Impact Wrestling…

“That’s the one thing that all of us are running out of. My time in professional wrestling, in my eyes, is long from being done. I wanted to give that time to somebody that would value it. I felt at the time in AEW, my time, my contributions, and my talent was not being valued and that’s okay because I had the opportunity to take my time and give it to somebody else and that’s exactly what I did.”

“I’m not a guy that’s wired to sit on the bench, you know? I’m a guy that should be in the starting lineup. It’s not being egotistical to say that because it’s true and I proved that.”

