News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona as the Road to Revolution continues.

Dynamite will be headlined by AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending against ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, plus a Tag Team Battle Royale to determine who will join the Fatal 4 Way at Revolution with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns, The Acclaimed, and the winners of the Casino Tag Team Royale on the March 1 Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan will also be on tonight’s show with an “important announcement” but there’s no word yet on what he has to say.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Tony Schiavone interviews Christian Cage

* We will hear from Bryan Danielson

* Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

* Saraya vs. Skye Blue

* The Acclaimed vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

* AEW President Tony Khan will have an important announcement

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will defend against ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

* Tag Team Battle Royale with the winners earning a spot in the Fatal 4 Way at Revolution with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns, The Acclaimed, and the winners of the Casino Tag Team Royale on the March 1 Dynamite