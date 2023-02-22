Impact EVP Scott D’Amore wants Mercedes Mone vs Mickie James done

Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore said during an appearance on Busted Open Radio that they need to book IWGP Women’s champion Mercedes Mone versus Impact Knockouts champion Mickie James for somewhere.

D’Amore, who just recently met Mercedes for the first time, said it was great to finally cross paths with her following her match against KAIRI this past Saturday at NJPW’s Battle in the Valley.

Saying he’s a fan of both Mercedes and KAIRI, D’Amore noted how both put on an outstanding title match. “The wrestling was amazing, the emotion was fantastic,” he said. “And, I got talk to her afterward, Mercedes is obviously is very focused and a passionate professional. Her wrestling is top notch, her attitude seemed great to me.”

A while ago Mone said that she would like to have a match against Mickie James and James, also on the show, said she wanted it.

“We have to get you two in a ring somewhere and get this done,” the EVP said.