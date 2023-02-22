AEW Sets Unscripted Series ‘All Access’ at TBS

The series is titled “AEW: All Access” and is expected to debut on TBS in March. It will follow some of the company’s biggest stars, including Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, and Eddie Kingston along with Tony Khan.

Each episode will follow them week-to-week as they seek to remain at the top of the company while also exploring rivalries between them. The show will also detail the lead up to major AEW events and pay-per-views