AEW confirms tag teams for tonight’s battle royale

AEW has confirmed the 10 tag teams for tonight’s Revolution Battle Royale on Dynamite.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Phoenix will feature a Battle Royale to determine the third tag team in the Fatal 4 Way at AEW Revolution, which will include The Acclaimed and AEW World Tag Tag Team Champions The Gunns. The final team will be determined in a Casino Tag Team Royale on next week’s Dynamite.

You can click here for the current Dynamite card for tonight. The following tag teams have been announced for the Battle Royale:

* La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Preston Vance)

* Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin)

* Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta)

* Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis)

* Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

* Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver)

* The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M)

* The Butcher and The Blade

* The Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese, Ari Daivari)