2/22/23 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Phoenix, Arizona.

—

Match #1 – AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Cassidy goes for a handshake, but Yuta swings at him instead. Cassidy ducks and gets a roll-up for two, and then takes Yuta down again with an arm-drag. They exchange roll-ups for two counts and stand at a stalemate. Yuta goes to the apron, but runs in when Cassidy tries to put his hand in his pockets. Yuta takes Cassidy down and works over his ankle and knee. Cassidy comes back, but Yuta gets another roll-up for a two count. Yuta gets a crucifix pin for a two count, but Cassidy comes back with an arm-drag. Cassidy gets a seatbelt pin attempt for a two count, and then Yuta rolls to the outside. Claudio Castagnoli comes to ringside and slaps Yuta in the face and tells him to get back into the ring. Yuta slams Cassidy down and bites his ear on the mat. Yuta drops Cassidy with a clothesline and sends him to the floor. Yuta slams Cassidy into the barricade a few times, and then dumps the timekeeper’s table onto him. Castagnoli goes backstage and Yuta slams Cassidy into the ring post. Yuta gets Cassidy back into the ring and chops him in the corner a few times. Cassidy calls off from the chops and puts his hands in his pockets, and then Yuta fires off more chops and slaps that drop Cassidy to the mat.

Cassidy comes back with a few of his shin kicks, and then drops Yuta with a dropkick after Yuta delivers an elbow strike. Cassidy slams Yuta’s face into the turnbuckle repeatedly and goes up top. Cassidy jumps, but Yuta delivers a Manhattan Drop and an enzuigiri. Yuta delivers an elbow and comes off the top with another elbow strike. Yuta goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at two. Yuta applies a hammer-lock and a neck-wrench, but Cassidy gets to the ropes. Yuta dropkicks Cassidy to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Yuta sends Cassidy to the corner but Cassidy comes back with an elbow strike. Yuta comes back with a shot that sends Cassidy down. Yuta goes for a splash from the top, but Cassidy rolls out of the way. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Yuta counters. Cassidy drops him with an arm-drag, but Yuta comes back with a Brain Buster. Yuta slams Cassidy again and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at two. Yuta stomps on Cassidy’s repeatedly, but Cassidy comes back with quick up-kicks. Cassidy hugs Yuta, but Yuta headbutts him. Yuta drops Cassidy down and delivers hammer fists to his head. Yuta drops Cassidy with a suplex, but Cassidy comes back with one of his own. Cassidy gets a roll-up for a two count, but Yuta gets the mousetrap cover for two as well. Yuta spits his gum at Cassidy, and then Cassidy spits back at Yuta. They exchange forearm shots and drop each other with clotheslines. They both get up at seven and Cassidy goes for Beach Break, but Yuta gets to the ropes and pulls Cassidy to the apron. Cassidy counters with a back-drop that sends Yuta to the floor.

Cassidy drops Yuta with a diving DDT on the floor and gets him back into the ring. Cassidy drops Yuta with another DDT and goes for the Beach Break, but Yuta counters with a pile-driver. Yuta goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Yuta delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes, but Cassidy counters and delivers some of his own. Yuta counters a seatbelt cover with a roll-up for a two count, but Cassidy comes back with the Orange Punch. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Cassidy delivers Beach Break and goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out again. Cassidy delivers another Orange Punch and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Cassidy tries to help Yuta up, but Yuta shoves him away. Cassidy goes for a hug, but Castagnoli comes back out. Castagnoli calls for Yuta to leave the ring, and he does.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Adam Page and Evil Uno. Before Uno can talk, Page says he has asked Dark Order to stay out of things numerous time. Uno says every time he hears Page say that, he makes it seem like Dark Order isn’t on Page’s level. Uno tells Page to stay out of things tonight, and it is time for Dark Order to show their full potential. Uno tells Jon Moxley that he will find out why he is called Evil Uno later tonight.

—

Ricky Starks makes his way to the ring. Starks says he has been dealing with The Jericho Appreciation Society for months, and it’s clear that Chris Jericho doesn’t want to have a rematch with him. Starks says he is going to be moving on from Jericho, and says he had an open contract for a match against him at Revolution. He says he knows there is somebody backstage that is itching to get on the card and invites them to come to the ring and do the damn thing. Jericho’s music hits and he comes to the stage. Jericho says he knows Starks is trying to bait him into a rematch, and says Starks isn’t done with him until he says so. Jericho says Starks beat him once and it was the highlight of his career. Jericho says it will never happen again, because he can beat Starks any time, any place, anywhere, but it’s never going to happen because Starks isn’t at his level. Jericho wishes him well with his open challenge, and then The Wingmen’s music hits. Peter Avalon comes to the stage and tries to go to the ring, but Jericho lays him out with a Judas Effect while wearing his spiked jacket. Jericho goes to the ring and says AEW can’t have Revolution without him. Jericho says maybe he should take Starks’ contract, sign it, and beat his ass. Starks says maybe Jericho can, but everyone knows he will just bring the Society to help him. Starks says Jericho doesn’t need help and he genuinely believes Jericho can beat him one-on-one. Jericho says Starks is damn right he can and he would even add to the contract that the Society will stay in the back at Revolution, except that he doesn’t have a pen. Starks says he does, and Jericho snatches it from him, adds his addendum to the contract, and makes the match official for Revolution. Jericho tells Starks to be careful what he wishes for, because nobody outsmarts the Ocho.

—

Some of the tag teams in tonight’s Revolution Battle Royale talk about how they are going to win the match tonight, and then go on to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Revolution.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Big Bill and Lee Moriarty (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (w/Daddy Ass Billy Gunn)

Caster and Moriarty start the match. Caster drops Moriarty with an arm-drag, but Bill drives his knee into Caster’s back. Moriarty clubs Caster across the back, but Bowens tags in and The Acclaimed deliver a double back-breaker to Moriarty. Bowens goes for the cover, but Moriarty kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bill slams Caster to the mat. The Gunns come to the ramp to watch the match, and Bill misses a splash in the corner. Bowens and Moriarty tag in, and Bowens drops him with a few right hands and chops. Bowens kicks Moriarty in the midsection and drops him with a Famouser. Bowens slams Moriarty down and delivers an elbow and a thrust kick to Bill. Bowens scissors with Gunn, but Bill elbows him and kicks Gunn to the floor. Bill goes to the outside, but get sent into the barricade, and then The Gunns come to ringside and beat down their dad. Bowens chase them around, and then Caster sends Bill into the steps and ring post. Moriarty gets Bowens back into the ring and slams him down. Moriarty goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. Moriarty goes for a heel kick, but Bowens ducks and gets a back-slide for a two count. Bowens drops Moriarty with The Arrival and Caster tags in. Caster delivers the Mic Drop and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Acclaimed

-After the match, The Acclaimed and Gunn scissor in the ring and then celebrate with the fans.

—

Tony Schiavone goes to the stage for an interview with Christian Cage, but Jack Perry attacks Cage on the stage before it can happen. Perry grabs two chairs from backstage and goes for a Conchairto, but thinks better of it and Cage delivers a low-blow. Cage slams Perry’s face on one of the chairs repeatedly. Perry has been busted open as referees and trainers come out to check on him and back Cage away.

—

The video package plays for the ongoing feud between Samoa Joe and Wardlow. Joe will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Wardlow at Revolution.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Saraya (w/Toni Storm) vs. Skye Blue

Saraya delivers a few quick shots, but Blue takes her down with an arm-drag. Skye knocks Saraya away and goes up top, but Storm distracts her and Saraya knocks her down in the corner. Saraya stomps on Blue in the corner and sends her to the floor. Storm drops Blue with a snap suplex behind the referee’s back, and the Saraya slams Blue into the barricade. Saraya gets Blue back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Saraya applies an abdominal stretch and a neck-wrench, but Blue comes back with a standing octopus hold. Saraya counters back and slams Blue down. Saraya goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Blue comes back with an elbow shot and a kick. Blue goes up top, but Saraya cuts her off and delivers forearm shots. Saraya goes for a suplex, but Blue counters and sends Saraya down. Blue connects with a cross-body and follows with a jaw-breaker and a knee strike. Blue delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Storm gets on the apron. Blue delivers a right hand to Storm, but Saraya delivers a thrust kick and locks in the Scorpion Cross Lock and Blue gives up.

Winner: Saraya

-After the match, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter rush the ring to save Blue from the spray painting by Saraya and Storm. They spray paint a fan’s sign instead, and then Ruby Soho comes to the stage. She motions to Hayter that she wants a title shot and Hayter agrees.

—

Bryan Danielson makes his way to the ring. Danielson says it is great to be back in Phoenix, and says it sounds like a lot of people want him to win the AEW World Championship at Revolution. He says he is going to do everything in his power to beat MJF for the title, but he wants to address what MJF said last week. Danielson says that MJF told everyone that he hates him. Danielson says MJF broke the arm of his best friend, put a bounty on his hand, hospitalized William Regal, and he hates him? MJF interrupts and comes to the stage. MJF says Danielson may have all the fans twisted, but he knows who he really is. MJF says he also knows who he really is, and talks about being left by everyone in his life, including the girl who he decided he wanted to spend his life with. MJF says the only thing that matters to him now is the title, and brings up the things that Danielson has that he doesn’t. MJF says the crowd loves Danielson and Danielson has a family who he takes for granted. MJF says he hates Danielson because he has had more head trauma than anyone in the business and he is still in the sport. MJF says every time Danielson gets in the ring, he is saying wrestling is more important than his family. MJF says every time Danielson gets in the ring, he is spitting in his face because he is taking everything he wants for granted. MJF says Danielson is addicted to the spotlight, and he is going to punish him at Revolution. MJF says he wants to speak to Danielson’s children at home, and Danielson says if he does he will kick the shit out of him. MJF does it anyway and tells the kids that he is going to make Danielson pay for all of his sins. He says he is going to break Danielson’s arm and make sure he can never play with his kids or pick them up again. MJF says he is going to beat Danielson’s face in and give him early onset CTE, but Danielson hits him with the microphone and beats him down. Security rushes the ring to pull them apart, but Danielson gets away and attacks MJF again. They get pulled apart again and MJF bails from the ring. Danielson gets free and beats MJF down on the floor. They get pulled apart again as the show heads to a commercial.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Baker and Hayter. Hayter says Saraya is getting on her nerves and is trying to destroy everything they have built. Hayter says maybe it is time Saraya gets a title shot, but perhaps Soho deserves a shot as well. Hayter says she doesn’t know who deserves it more, and then says both Saraya and Soho can both have a title match at Revolution.

—

Match #4 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Revolution Battle Royale: Ari Daivari and Tony Nese (w/Josh Woods and Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) (w/Danhausen) vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett (w/Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Preston Vance and Rush) (w/Jose the Assistant) vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker and Matt Menard) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin)

Most everyone gets in the ring and starts brawling. A few teams brawl on the floor. Penta and Nese come close to elimination, and then Mark Briscoe runs out and starts brawling with Josh Woods. Penta delivers the Fear Factor to Nese and eliminates him. Daivari is thrown out right after him as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Butcher and Blade eliminate Aussie Open, and then Dark Order attack Butcher and Blade. Silver eliminates Blade, and then the announcers say Darius was eliminated earlier as well. Butcher eliminates Reynolds as Penta and Vance exchange shots. Penta delivers an enzuigiri and eliminates Vance. Vance grabs Penta’s boot and Rush eliminates him with a dropkick. Rush delivers a knee to Fenix, but Fenix counters him and knocks him to the apron. Fenix kicks Rush in the face and eliminates him. Rush and Vance attack Penta on the outside, and then Butcher eliminates Silver. Parker and Menard try to eliminate Best Friends, but they hold on and Danhausen gets into the ring. He tries to curse Parker and Menard, but they toss him out of the ring. He stands up and curses them anyway, and Best Friends eliminate them. Lethal and Jarrett eliminate Taylor, and then Lethal, Jarrett, and Butcher stand off against Beretta, Fenix, and Dante as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fenix and Dante try to eliminate Butcher, but he fights them off. Butcher sends Fenix to the outside, but he goes through the ropes. Butcher gets Dante to the apron and kicks him off to eliminate him. Fenix eliminates Butcher, and then Lethal and Jarrett eliminate Fenix. Lethal and Jarrett deliver shots to Beretta, but Beretta comes back with elbow strikes. Lethal delivers a knee strike, but Beretta tosses him to the apron. Singh holds Lethal up, and then Beretta tries to eliminate Jarrett. Beretta gets both of them on the apron, but Singh holds both of them up. Beretta drops Lethal with a tornado DDT, but Jarrett drops him with the Stroke. Jarrett tosses Beretta over the ropes, but Beretta holds on. Lethal tries to eliminate Beretta, but Cassidy comes from under the ring and puts Beretta on his shoulders. Beretta gets back into the ring and eliminates Lethal even though Dutt was holding him in place. Danhausen chases Dutt backstage and Beretta tries to eliminate Jarrett. Singh catches Jarrett and puts him back into the ring. Jarrett deliver the Stroke and eliminates Beretta.

Winners: Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett

—

A vignette airs for The House of Black. Malakai Black says thousands of people saw last week what they have seen for months. Black says their voices are now being heard, and Brody King says The House is bringing a firestorm to purify AEW. Buddy Matthews says they would like to discuss The Elite’s status as AEW World Trios Champions this Friday on Rampage.

—

Renee Paquette is backstage with Tony Khan. He says his announcement involves a lot of the big stars in AEW and a lot of people backstage. He says he feels like this announcement should be made by one of those big stars, and Adam Cole walks in. Cole says a new AEW reality series called AEW All Access will begin airing in March after Dynamite every week. Cole says the night that All Access airs is the night he will make his in-ring return.

—

Dutt, Jarrett, Lethal, and Singh celebrate backstage, and The Gunns walk in. The Gunns say how about at the pay-per-view, it’s just them versus Jarrett and Lethal. They talk about taking care of each other’s business, and they say it sounds like a good idea.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-Aussie Open vs. The Young Bucks

-Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara

-Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

-Lance Archer in action

-We will hear from Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dymamite:

-Castino Tag Team Battle Royale

-Hook vs. a member of The Firm chosen by Stokely Hathaway

Announced for AEW Revolution:

-AEW World Championship – 60-Minute Iron Man Match: MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

-AEW Women’s World Championship – Three-Way Match: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya

-AEW World Tag Team Championship – Four-Way Match: The Gunns (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs. The Acclaimed vs. one more team to be determined

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

-Texas Death Match: Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley

-Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Evil Uno vs. Jon Moxley

Uno attacks Moxley and stomps him down in the corner. Uno chops Moxley in the corners, but Moxley comes back with chops of his own. Adam Page is shown watching the match backstage, and then Moxley stomps Uno down in the corner. Moxley chokes Uno with his boot and delivers a right hand. Uno comes back with a kick to the face and when whips Moxley with his vest. Uno chokes Moxley with the vest, and then delivers another chop. Uno splashes Moxley in the corner a few times, and then puts Moxley up top. Uno delivers another chop and climbs up. Uno sets up for a superplex, but Moxley fights free. Moxley delivers a few right hands and rips at Uno’s mask. Uno drops down and kicks Moxley to the barricade. Uno goes up top and drops Moxley with a cannonball senton. Uno delivers rights and lefts on the floor and gets Moxley back into the ring. Moxley rolls right back out and gets Uno back to the floor. Moxley slams Uno into the ring steps and then slams his face into them. Uno has been busted open and gets back into the ring. Moxley kicks Uno in the head and delivers cross-face shots.

Moxley slams Uno down, but Uno comes back and delivers a pair of pile-drivers. Uno goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley comes back and locks in a sleeper hold, and then delivers elbow strikes. Moxley goes back to the sleeper, and then transitions into the Bulldog Choke. Moxley wrenches back, but Uno fights to his feet. Moxley drops down again and keeps the hold applied, and Uno passes out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Moxley keeps the hold applied, but Reynolds and Silver rush the to get Moxley off of Uno. Castagnoli and Yuta rush the ring and a brawl ensues. Page rushes the ring and brawls with Moxley. Page grabs some barbed wire and punches Moxley in the face with it. Moxley has been busted open as Page slams him into the barricade. Page delivers more shots and gets Moxley back into the ring. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Moxley ducks out of the ring. Page and Moxley stare each other down as the show comes to a close.