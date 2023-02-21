WWE UK broadcaster BT Sport to rebrand as…TNT Sports!

WWE UK broadcaster BT Sport will be rebranded as TNT Sports after a £650 million merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The new TNT Sports channel will take over BT Sport’s existing portfolio and in an interesting twist of fate, WWE will now be airing on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom while AEW will air on TNT and TBS in the United States.

“Today is another important step towards the launch of a simpler and even more compelling offering for sports fans in the U.K & Ireland,” said Warner Bros Managing Director Andrew Georgiou. “The TNT Sports name is already synonymous with premium live sport in a number of countries around the world and a further sign of the global scale and expertise that Warner Bros. Discovery brings to its partnership with BT.”

The change is expected to happen in the Summer and the BT Sport streaming app will also disappear and will be merged with the Discovery+ app.