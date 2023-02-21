WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s live Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.383 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 3.52% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.468 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 4.91% from the previous week’s 0.64 rating. This past week’s 0.58 key demo rating represents 756,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 6.2% from the 839,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.64 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #7 ranking. While SmackDown ranked #1 in the key demographic on broadcast TV for Friday night, Shark Tank on ABC topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.911 million viewers, also drawing a 0.49 key demo rating.

SmackDown drew the fourth-highest total audience and the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. Friday’s show drew well over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Cable ports competition on Friday included Additional cable sports competition on Friday included the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, the NBA All-Stars Rising Stars, two NHL games on ESPN, the NASCAR Trucks Race on FS1, NASCAR Trucks Qualifying on FS1, NASCAR Xfinity Practice on FS1, NASCAR Cup Series Practice on FS1, the PGA Tour Genesis Invitational on The Golf Channel, the Champions Tour: Chubb Classic on The Golf Channel, Liga MX Soccer on TUDN, Liga MX Soccer on FOX Deportes, Women’s College Gymnastics on ESPN2, one College Softball game on ESPN2, and one College Basketball game on ESPN2. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was up 3.52% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was up 4.91% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 9.66% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.40% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 show was a taped episode.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.54 key demo rating, also drawing 1.395 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.158 million viewers, also drawing a 0.20 key demo rating.

Friday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown aired live from Bell Centre in Montreal, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for Elimination Chamber, Asuka vs. Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Shotzi, The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defending against Madcap Moss, plus an appearance by hometown star Sami Zayn, which was the show-closing segment.