Roman Reigns to appear at WWE show in Toronto

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been announced for an upcoming non-televised WWE live event.

WWE has announced Reigns for the live event on Saturday, March 4 from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. There’s no word yet on who his opponent will be that night.

The Toronto show also has Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa advertised, plus Sonya Deville vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Bray Wyatt, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are also advertised to appear.

Reigns is not advertised for the March 5 live event from the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, but the following line-up has been announced for that show:

* Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defends against Sonya Deville

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Drew McIntyre