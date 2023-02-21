Notes on The Undertaker and Kota Ibushi

– While speaking on the Hawk Vs. Wolf Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker addressed whether or not he will make an in-ring return.

He said “Absolutely. If I was physically able to do it, I would be out there right now. There is a huge amount of our fanbase that will grade you on a curve. They understand that you’re getting long in the tooth, you have a lot of miles on you, but they just want you out there. Then there is one part of that fanbase, ‘Ah man, he’s old, he shouldn’t be out there, he shouldn’t be doing this.’ Without any hesitation at all, if I felt like I could go and deliver, and deliver a performance that people expect when they see my name on the card, I would do it, but I know I can’t.”

– Free agent Kota Ibushi has revealed what it would take for AEW to sign him.

“In the case of a contract with AEW, I would like to sign a contract with AEW that I will participate in for about a week every month until the basic foundation of the dojo (his dojo is in Japan) is solidified”