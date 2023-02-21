News for tonight’s NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as the Road to Stand & Deliver heats up.

NXT will be headlined by Bron Breakker defending the NXT Title against Jinder Mahal, plus Jacy Jayne kicking off her singles career with a match against Indi Hartwell. NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus will also be in action tonight as they face Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a non-title match.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre

* Chase University (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson) vs. The Dyad (Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler)

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

* Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey, Wolfgang) vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a non-title match

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker defends against Jinder Mahal